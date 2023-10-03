Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

Grimes reportedly suing Elon Musk for parental rights

The details of the petition are sealed, but it seems to involve Grimes and Musk's youngest son

By
Sam Barsanti
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018
Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018
Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Elon Musk and Grimes had their first child together in 2020, followed by a daughter they had with a surrogate in 2021, and Walter Isaacson’s recent biography of Musk revealed that the couple—who broke up in 2021 after several years of an on-again, off-again relationship—had had a third child at some point that they named Techno Mechanicus (or “Tau”). Now, as reported by Pitchfork, Grimes is suing Musk to “establish parental relationship,” with TMZ noting that this comes not long after Grimes responded to a Tweet from Isaacson about his book by saying (among other things), “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” The implication, as TMZ sees it, is that Musk is refusing to allow Grimes to see Techno Mechanicus, and by filing this petition in court, she is planning to eventually establish custody rights (though she has yet to formally file for either that or child support).

Watch
Elon Musk ignores Jimmy Fallon death hoax
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Zuck and Elon's billionaire brawl may be Italy's problem
August 11, 2023
Ed Begley Jr. on writing about his father and being inspired by Joaquin Phoenix
3 hours ago

The specific details of this case are sealed, and it doesn’t seem like either party has commented about it publicly, but Grimes’ aforementioned post (which has since been deleted) mentioned that she was also trying to get in touch with Shivon Zillis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink—a company that has supposedly never killed a monkey with one of its brain implants!—who gave birth to twins she had with Musk in 2021 (according to Isaacson’s book, he didn’t tell Grimes about them).

Advertisement

Since then, though, Grimes and Zillis have spoken and Grimes now says she “totally” understands what happened and forgives “the situation” with the twins, adding that “women are so often pitted against each other,” that “Zillis is an “amazing human,” and that they both “just want what’s best” for their kids.