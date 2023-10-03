Grimes reportedly suing Elon Musk for parental rights

Elon Musk and Grimes had their first child together in 2020, followed by a daughter they had with a surrogate in 2021, and Walter Isaacson’s recent biography of Musk revealed that the couple—who broke up in 2021 after several years of an on-again, off-again relationship—had had a third child at some point that they named Techno Mechanicus (or “Tau”). Now, as reported by Pitchfork, Grimes is suing Musk to “establish parental relationship,” with TMZ noting that this comes not long after Grimes responded to a Tweet from Isaacson about his book by saying (among other things), “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” The implication, as TMZ sees it, is that Musk is refusing to allow Grimes to see Techno Mechanicus, and by filing this petition in court, she is planning to eventually establish custody rights (though she has yet to formally file for either that or child support).

The specific details of this case are sealed, and it doesn’t seem like either party has commented about it publicly, but Grimes’ aforementioned post (which has since been deleted) mentioned that she was also trying to get in touch with Shivon Zillis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink—a company that has supposedly never killed a monkey with one of its brain implants!—who gave birth to twins she had with Musk in 2021 (according to Isaacson’s book, he didn’t tell Grimes about them).

Since then, though, Grimes and Zillis have spoken and Grimes now says she “totally” understands what happened and forgives “the situation” with the twins, adding that “women are so often pitted against each other,” that “Zillis is an “amazing human,” and that they both “just want what’s best” for their kids.