September on Disney+ is going to be relatively light, at least in the sense that there won’t be a big Marvel Studios movie dropping or a “premier access” movie about a theme park ride or an origin story for a woman who famously kills dogs, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any noteworthy additions to the service. Marvel Studios’ What If…? series will continue, for one thing, as will the new Turner & Hooch reboot with Josh Peck and the Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life series. If old things (even they’re just one month old) aren’t your bag, Disney+ is also getting Dug Days, the new series of Pixar shorts about the talking dog from Up, and the premiere of Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which is about a different genius kid who becomes a doctor.

Still need more? There will also be a new episode of Marvel Studios Legends about the history of The Ten Rings (the guys who kidnapped Tony Stark in Iron Man and who presumably play some role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings). Still need more? Disney+ is also getting the anime anthology Star Wars: Visions, which looks really cool. All of that, and yet you demand MORE? Well, that’s pretty much it for new things, unless you want to talk about Dark Phoenix or Spidey And His Amazing Friends (the show featuring music by one of the Fall Out Boys).

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September is below.

Available September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1)

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1)

Dug Days (Shorts)

Marvel Studios Legends

Available September 2

Behind The Scenes Of Growing Up Animal

Available September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Available September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2)

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Available September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short)

Available September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4)

Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade (S1)

Available September 17

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short)

Available September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1)

Star Wars: Visions

Available September 24

Spooky Buddies The Fault In Our Stars

Available September 29

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)