Prime Video adds Peacock to its menagerie

Prime Video has added a new streaming service to its collection. Peacock’s library will now be available as an add-on for Prime subscribers for an extra $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, The Hollywood Reporter reports. That’s the exact same amount you’d pay for Peacock’s ad-free Premium Plus plan directly on the platform, but at least purchasing it on Amazon will save you a click.

Prime Video has emerged as the preeminent re-inventor of cable as it continues to collect other platforms like Lumon’s employees used to collect perks in Severance. That’s one of the non-Prime shows you can watch on the platform through its Apple TV+ partnership. Other channels include HBO Max, Paramount+, and Starz. “At Amazon, we are always working to make customers’ lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “Adding Peacock to our growing list of subscriptions… deepens an incredible working relationship with Comcast/NBCU, and we look forward to a future of mutual distribution that benefits our shared customers.”

While this sort of bundling has emerged as one of the hottest trends in the streaming landscape, Peacock has largely remained on the sidelines with the exception of a few select deals. That may be about to change, as sources for THR report that the company is “likely to become more aggressive” about pursuing these sorts of partnerships in the future. This one in particular is mutually beneficial. With approximately 41 million subscribers, Peacock is still on the smaller end as far as streaming platforms are concerned. This partnership will presumably help bring its programs to a wider swath of viewers. It also expands Prime’s sports offerings. Subscribers will now have access to four out of five NFL packages, with ESPN as the only remaining non-partner. Peacock is also preparing to add the NBA later this year.

“This multi-faceted set of agreements is a testament to our close collaboration with Amazon, delivering significant value across our businesses and expanding exposure of our world-class content,” Comcast president Mike Cavanagh said in his own statement. “Millions of Amazon customers can continue to enjoy NBCUniversal’s popular shows, films, and live events on Peacock via Fire TV or through Prime Video Subscriptions, or buying or renting on Prime Video, while also accessing Amazon’s premier entertainment on Xfinity X1—ensuring they can watch what they love, wherever and however they choose.” Prime subscribers taking advantage of all these add-ons may just want to do some math before hitting purchase on yet another one; that monthly bill could get pretty hefty.