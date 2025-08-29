Julia Roberts is glad After The Hunt has people talking at reportedly tense Venice panel

Roberts also said the Luca Guadagnino film was "not making statements" but "portraying these people in this moment in time" after its Venice premiere.

By Emma Keates  |  August 29, 2025 | 12:44pm
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Releasing UK/YouTube
Film News After The Hunt
Luca Guadagnino’s new film After The Hunt premiered this morning at the Venice International Film Festival, but it’s already generating its share of discourse. According to Julia Roberts, that’s precisely what Guadagnino and the rest of the team intended. “If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish,” she said at a post-screening press conference that Variety dubbed “tense.” 

After The Hunt follows Roberts’ character, a college professor, who finds herself in a different tense scenario. Her mentee (Ayo Edebiri) has just accused a beloved professor (Andrew Garfield) of assaulting her, while Garfield’s character claims she’s lying. This sort of subject matter is obviously a hot-button issue right now, but AP reports that the film “does not offer easy or simple resolutions.” It’s right there in the film’s tagline: “Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable.”

Roberts echoed this philosophy when a journalist at the conference claimed that the movie had “caused controversy” among viewers who felt that it “revives old arguments” about the #MeToo movement and believing women. “Not to be disagreeable because it’s not in my nature, but the thing you said that I love is it ‘revives old arguments,'” Roberts responded. “I don’t necessarily think it’s reviving just an argument of women being pitted against each other or not supporting each other. There’s a lot of old arguments that get rejuvenated in this movie in a way that does create conversation.”

“The best part of your question is that you all came out of the theater talking about it,” she continued. “That’s how we wanted it to feel. You realize what you believe in strongly because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome.”

Roberts further quipped, “I love the softball questions early in the morning,” when a different journalist asked about the film allegedly undermining the feminist movement. “We’re not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time,” she said. “I don’t know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you.”

Guadagnino echoed a similar line of thinking in one of his own responses. The film is “looking at people in their truths,” he shared. “It’s not that one truth is most important, it’s how we see the clash of truths and what is the boundary of these truths together. It’s not about making a manifesto to revive old-fashioned values.” 

It will be a little while before the general public gets to participate in all this conversation the film is generating. It premiered out of competition in Venice and will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival this fall before opening in theaters nationwide October 17. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below:

 
