Emma Stone's girlboss may or may not be an alien in disguise in Bugonia trailer Jesse Plemons is convinced she is in one in the trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming film.

Anyone who clicks play on the trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia will recognize the opening chords of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” but be advised: none of these characters are fine and they’re definitely not cool. Emma Stone’s character seems to think she’s both of those things at the beginning of the clip as she strides into her fancy office to record some sort of corporate gobbledygook about diversity and empowerment. That changes, though, as soon as she meets two conspiracy nuts played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis.

Like any good conspiracy theorists, Plemons and Delbis’ characters are 100% convinced they’re doing the right thing. “Welcome to the headquarters of the human resistance,” Plemons says after kidnapping Stone and shaving her head to prevent her from “contacting [her] ship.” Later, Delbis accuses her of being “alien filth.” The whole concept is pretty funny, but it would be a bit funnier if it didn’t feel so eminently timely.