Emma Stone's girlboss may or may not be an alien in disguise in Bugonia trailer

Jesse Plemons is convinced she is in one in the trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming film.

By Emma Keates  |  August 28, 2025 | 11:12am
Photo: Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features
Anyone who clicks play on the trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia will recognize the opening chords of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” but be advised: none of these characters are fine and they’re definitely not cool. Emma Stone’s character seems to think she’s both of those things at the beginning of the clip as she strides into her fancy office to record some sort of corporate gobbledygook about diversity and empowerment. That changes, though, as soon as she meets two conspiracy nuts played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. 

Like any good conspiracy theorists, Plemons and Delbis’ characters are 100% convinced they’re doing the right thing. “Welcome to the headquarters of the human resistance,” Plemons says after kidnapping Stone and shaving her head to prevent her from “contacting [her] ship.” Later, Delbis accuses her of being “alien filth.” The whole concept is pretty funny, but it would be a bit funnier if it didn’t feel so eminently timely. 

“I know who you are. I know what you are,” Plemons tells his captive later in the trailer. The thing is—maybe he does. Plemons and Delbis’ characters are portrayed with all the usual conspiracy theorist trappings, but for all we know, they’re spot on. Stone’s CEO could very well belong to an extraterrestrial species hell-bent on capturing and destroying the Earth. 

What we do know is that the latest Lanthimos project is loosely based on a Korean black comedy called Save The Green Planet!. It also has a killer team of humans behind it. Stone does double duty as an actor and producer in her latest collaboration with the Poor Things director. Lanthimos also abducted Square Peg’s Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen to produce the project. Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star. 

Bugonia will open in select theaters October 24 before expanding October 31. That’s if the aliens don’t get us first, of course.

 
