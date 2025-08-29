Toni Collette goes full "Toni Collette" in the trailer for Mae Martin's Wayward

Having previously presented viewers with the various problems of Adolescence, Netflix is now proposing a solution for them: A full-blast dose of Toni Collette.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indeed, Collette is front-and-center in the new trailer for the streamer’s upcoming horror TV series Wayward, which also stars, and was created by, Canadian comic (and Feel Good creator) Mae Martin. Martin (who has done a ton of things in pop culture that are not starring on a season of Taskmaster, but try telling that to our poor, task-addled brains) appears in the show as a small-town cop who begins investigating a local camp for “troubled teens” run by the sinister Evelyn Wade. But while there’s some trippy imagery and rising tensions among both the cops and kids, the trailer knows what you’re here for: Collette giving what we can only think of as “the full Toni Collette,” grinning mirthlessly from behind clunky glasses while saying the most sinister shit you can imagine. (Also, ringing little bells. Nothing good ever happens when an evil lady in a TV show or movie rings a little bell.)

There’s some nastier stuff worming up from under the surface here—notably, moments suggesting that Wade’s techniques for brainwashing teens into “the new you” might be pretty effective at turning kids against both their own interests, and their friends—but if we’re being honest, we’ll mostly be tuning in to see just how high Collette can turn it up when the show makes its September 25 Netflix premiere.