Wagner Moura is a man on the run in trailer for Cannes favorite The Secret Agent

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film won the Best Actor and Best Director awards at this year's festival.

By Emma Keates  |  August 28, 2025 | 12:09pm
Photo: Victor Juca/Neon
Film News The Secret Agent
Wagner Moura is a man on the run in trailer for Cannes favorite The Secret Agent

TIFF and NYFF are just around the corner, but we’re finally starting to see trailers for some of the films that already made waves at festivals earlier this year. The latest offering is Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, which Neon snagged the rights to after it received widespread acclaim at Cannes this spring. Filho and Wagner Moura left the Croisette with the Best Director and Best Actor awards respectively, so this is definitely one to look out for.

The film’s trailer portrays an energetic but chaotic vision of 1977 Brazil. “Marcelo (Moura), a technology expert in his early 40s, is on the run,” the film’s logline reads. “He arrives in Recife during carnival week, hoping to reunite with his son but soon realizes that the city is far from being the non-violent refuge he seeks.” Marcelo may also not be quite as much of a pacifist as he likes to envision himself. “I am not a violent person,” he says at the end of the clip. “But this man… I’d kill him with a hammer.” 

The Secret Agent is a Portuguese-language film, marking a return to Moura’s native language after starring in English-language productions like Civil War and Dope Thief. “It’s incredibly liberating to act in Portuguese,” the actor told Variety in May. “When I work in English or Spanish, the words don’t come out of my mouth filled with memories the way they do in Portuguese. For me, it’s pivotal to keep connected to Brazilian cinema.” 

Filho, who previously competed at Cannes with 2016’s Aquarius and 2019’s Bacurau, also expressed a lot of pride in the film and its portrayal of his country. “The film takes place in a pre-globalized Brazil,” he said. “Globalization standardized worldwide aesthetics, which made it even more beautiful to work on recreating 70s Recife. People went to their families to look for pictures of their parents, to understand how they dressed, how their houses looked… I believe this brings a great level of authenticity. As I’ve said, I’m very happy with the film.”

The Secret Agent opens November 26 in select theaters.  

 
Join the discussion...
 