Wagner Moura is a man on the run in trailer for Cannes favorite The Secret Agent Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film won the Best Actor and Best Director awards at this year's festival.

TIFF and NYFF are just around the corner, but we’re finally starting to see trailers for some of the films that already made waves at festivals earlier this year. The latest offering is Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, which Neon snagged the rights to after it received widespread acclaim at Cannes this spring. Filho and Wagner Moura left the Croisette with the Best Director and Best Actor awards respectively, so this is definitely one to look out for.

The film’s trailer portrays an energetic but chaotic vision of 1977 Brazil. “Marcelo (Moura), a technology expert in his early 40s, is on the run,” the film’s logline reads. “He arrives in Recife during carnival week, hoping to reunite with his son but soon realizes that the city is far from being the non-violent refuge he seeks.” Marcelo may also not be quite as much of a pacifist as he likes to envision himself. “I am not a violent person,” he says at the end of the clip. “But this man… I’d kill him with a hammer.”