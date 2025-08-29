Lightyear writer responds after Snoop Dogg expresses fear of on-screen lesbians
Lauren Gunderson said she was proud of the Pixar moment "to infinity."Screenshot: It's Giving - Podcast/YouTube
In space no one can hear your questionable takes on children’s movies, but when you express them on a podcast lots of people can—especially when you’re Snoop Dogg and the take is about how “scared” you were to go to the movies after seeing a lesbian couple in one brief scene in Lightyear. One of the people who heard those cries was Lightyear writer Lauren Gunderson, who contributed to the script and added the scene in question. Even after all that hullabaloo, she doesn’t seem to have a lot of remorse for giving the “Gin And Juice” rapper a new phobia.