War Of The Worlds producer swears all that Amazon product placement was a happy accident Patrick Aiello swears the Prime Video Ice Cube bomb was intended for theatrical release—and that he really does just like Amazon that much.

Let us contemplate, just for a moment, a philosophical question. To wit: Is it better to make a sci-fi action movie whose climax entirely rests on the products and services of the Amazon corporation if you are in the pocket of big online retail, or if you’re not? Is it a more noble motivation to splash the company’s logo up on your screen for minutes at a time because it’s earning you and your buddies a fat, slightly unscrupulous paycheck? Or because you genuinely think your film wouldn’t work as well without Jeff Bezos’ thumbprint jammed square down onto the middle of the frame?

These queries brought to you by a new interview with War Of The Worlds producer Patrick Aiello, who swears that the many, many references to Amazon products in the film—which ended up being released direct-to-streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video service—had nothing to do with corporate pressure or money changing hands. After all, Aiello had always assumed the film would get a theatrical release by distributor Universal Pictures—to the point that the whole thing was fully completed, and never altered in any way, before Amazon ended up swooping in to serve as its streaming home. Which makes the film’s massive amount of brand integration, somewhat bafflingly, a coincidence.

This is per a genuinely fascinating interview Aiello and editor Charles Ancelle gave to Toni’s Film Club this week, one of the most frank conversations we’ve ever seen with a producer in the immediate aftermath of a massive critical bomb. Patrick Aiello has, indeed, seen your many, many criticisms of, and memes about, the movie he and director Rich Lee made: The visible green screen reflected in Ice Cube’s glasses. (They tried to get it all in post, ran out of money.) The massive negative critical reaction. (He thinks the title misled people into thinking they’d be getting something “grander” than a screenlife paranoia thriller.) The huge amounts of Amazon brand integration sprinkled throughout the movie. (Friends, Patrick Aiello has answers.)