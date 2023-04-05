Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Here's who was revealed (and then went home) on The Masked Singer tonight

Doll, Mantis, and Dandelion faced off in an exercise in corporate synergy for "WB Movie Night"

AV Club Staff
The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
Photo: Michael Becker/Fox

It’s 6 p.m. on a Wednesday, so that can only mean one thing: They’re tearing heads off on The Masked Singer again. Tonight, the Fox reality singing series decided to get cinematic, celebrating “WB Movies Night,” because god forbid some Paramount or Universal piece of trash manage to slip in at the edges. No, we’re talking only the corporate-mandated, classic good stuff: Songs from The Wizard Of Oz, Risky Business, and, uh, Elvis.

(Okay, this one is actually pretty dumb, so bear with us for a second here: One of the competitors on tonight’s show—returning offender Doll—apparently chose to do “Jailhouse Rock.” But The Masked Singer can’t say the song is from the movie Jailhouse Rock, because that was an MGM flick. So instead they’re saying it was taken from nice, safe WB picture Elvis. The hoops this show jumps through, Jesus.)

Anyway.

In addition to Doll, the other contestants were Mantis, who performed Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock And Roll” from Risky Business, while Dandelion—easily the most impressive mask we’ve seen this season, by the way—wowed the crowd with a rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” But ultimately, it was Doll who was sent home, revealing the face of Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider underneath.

The preliminaries dispensed with, the show then moved on to the “Battle Royale” portion of the evening, the only spectacle on TV in which you can watch people dressed like a flower and a large praying mantis attempt to out-do each other on a version of “(I’ve Got) A Golden Ticket” from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. (At least, we hope that is the case.) Ultimately, flower beat bug, and so the Mantis was unmasked, revealing…

But, wait. What is this? Hark, do you hear the ring?

That’s right: Mantis was saved at the last minute by the ringing of the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, the bell they ring on this show when they want to Ding Dong Keep It On. (“It,” in this case, being whichever poor bastard has to toil under that Mantis costume for another week.) So: Only one reveal/elimination this week; turns out Dee Snider was, in fact, forced to take it after all.