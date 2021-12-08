TV’s content boom continues mostly unabated (give a pandemic and lockdown or two), along with the rise in guides to watching all of these shows, old and new. The TV review, a culture journalism stalwart, is now complemented by an abundance of features and columns and even TV-focused podcasts, including series featuring the former stars of some of the biggest shows.
Despite our best efforts, some of the most promising shows still manage to slip through the cracks—even those of us who consume TV for a living find ourselves catching up at the end of the year with everyone else. Before the wave of superlatives begins, The A.V. Club is highlighting some of TV’s hidden gems, including quietly great shows that have flown under the radar, and shows whose greatness can’t be ignored.