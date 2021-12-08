Megalobox 2: Nomad (Netflix)

I waited too long to watch the Netflix fighting anime Megalobox, distracted by the fact that the protagonist looks exactly like an anime version of Penn Badgley. Learn from my mistake—run, don’t walk, to Megalobox, and especially to its sequel, Megalobox 2: Nomad. Commissioned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of iconic boxing anime Ashita No Joe, the first season follows a classic boxing script: A nameless fighter going by “Joe” rises up from fixed underground matches, collects a ragtag family of supporters, and eventually challenges the world champion.

It’s incredibly satisfying, with gorgeous fighting backed by a seething electronic score that manages to look cool while never letting the viewer forget just how punishing it really is. Nomad, the follow-up season, picks up a few years after Joe wins the title, with his found family scattered to the winds, and Joe himself deep in the throes of both grief and a pill addiction. Come to watch Joe claw his way back to being a whole person, stay for Nomad’s sharp treatment of an issue that seems to come out of left field, but eventually feels like a natural fit for its themes: immigration. The fighting is sharp as ever, but Nomad dares to suggest there might be something more important than boxing. [Eric Thurm]