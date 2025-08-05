Move over Blake Lively, it's Allison Williams' turn for Colleen Hoover melodrama in Regretting You trailer

It’s been blessedly quiet of late on the It Ends With Us front, so perhaps it’s finally time to move on to a new Colleen Hoover melodrama. Enter Regretting You, where Allison Williams is the one who has a fateful teen romance. Except this one produced a daughter (Mckenna Grace) who is about to enter her own fateful teen romance. Such is the circle of life, and the CoHo Cinematic Universe.

Per the logline, Regretting You “introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter Clara (Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other.” Scott Eastwood stars as Grace’s dad, while Willa Fitzgerald plays her aunt. The two of them die together in a car accident, shattering their family and leaving Williams and Dave Franco as single parents. While sorting through the grief, Clara falls for Mason Thames (How To Train Your Dragon), “the coolest guy in school.” And do we detect some widow-widower romantic tension between Williams and Franco?

It Ends With Us turned into a huge mess behind the scenes, but the actual film was a major box office success, grossing over $351 million worldwide against a $25 million budget. (This is despite tepid critical reception, including from The A.V. Club; Brianna Zigler wrote in her C- review that the film “feels dishonest, cloying, and clumsy, as Baldoni’s directorial prowess can’t match that of a halfway decent HBO series.”) As such, Hollywood has moved to capitalize on CoHo Fever. Upcoming adaptations include Reminders Of Him starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Lauren Graham, and Rudy Pankow, as well as Verity starring Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Dakota Johnson. But up first you can enjoy Regretting You, which will premiere in theaters October 24.