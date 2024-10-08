Exclusive: First trailer for Adult Swim’s pro wrestling series Invincible Fight Girl enters the ring The first trailer for Invincible Fight Girl flexes anime-inspired, pro wrestling action

Now, entering the ring from Parts Unknown, Adult Swim’s latest addition to the Toonami line-up: Invincible Fight Girl.

Premiering on November 2 on Adult Swim‘s Toonami block, the anime-inspired pro wrestling series Invincible Fight Girl follows Andy, a girl who has dreams of becoming the world’s greatest wrestler and nightmares about becoming an accountant. Much to the dismay of her parents, who prefer the latter, Andy’s more interested in ladder matches. In the world of Invincible Fight Girl, pro wrestling is everything, and it means everything to Andy.

With the help of Mikey, her friend and amateur squared circle analyst, Andy enlists the talents of her Aunt P, a former champion who, though retired from ring work, agrees to train her niece for a life on the mat. Under the “Fight Girl” persona, Andy laces up her boots and squares off against competitors much bigger and more muscular than she. Rising through the ranks of the Wrestling World won’t be easy, and Andy will deal with her fair share of piledrivers, DDTs, and maybe even a powerbomb or two. Under the tutelage of her aunt, Andy learns the ropes, so to speak, in this anime-inspired action-packed journey.

Invincible Fight Girl comes to Adult Swim from Juston Gordon-Montgomery, who was named one of Variety’s “10 Animators to Watch” in 2022. The trailer gives us a good understanding of the series, which sees Andy entering different gyms, fighting colorful opponents, and admiring the callouses forming in her palm. Either way, it should be a salve for the disturbing spirals in Uzumaki.

The first two episodes of Invincible Fight Girl premieres at midnight on November 2. New episodes air every Saturday and stream the next day on Max.