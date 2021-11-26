Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

How To With John Wilson (HBO, Friday, 10 p.m.): “While the second season doesn’t reach a profound conclusion that captures a pivotal moment in human history with striking clarity, and while the show’s sense of discovery is less impactful when the formula has been established, How To With John Wilson continues to capture something ineffable about the human experience and the pandemic, while also delving a bit further into Wilson’s own autobiography in the process.” Read Myles McNutt’s full review of the docuseries’ second season.

Regular coverage

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., season finale)

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance Of Birgit Meier (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): As the title suggests, this four-part true-crime docuseries looks into the investigation behind Birgit Meier’s startling disappearance from her German hometown in 1989. Her case baffled detectives for 28 long years, including her own brother, Wolfgang Sielaff, a policeman. It wasn’t until 1993 that a possible serial killer was apprehended for the crime.

School Of Chocolate (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): GBBO is ending its ninth season, but Netflix has already come up with a new course for your dessert-themed cooking show needs. Hosted by Amaury Guichon, School Of Chocolate follows eight pastry chefs from across the world. Over season one, they will be challenged to create intricate, delicate, showpiece-style pastries made entirely from chocolate. The winner will go home with a prize of $50,000.

Season’s streamings

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Brooke Shields stars in this Mary Lambert-directed romantic comedy. She plays author Sophie Brown, who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal and, oh yes, casually purchase a castle she’s fallen in love with. To buy it, she has to duke it out with the actual duke who owns it and is reluctant to sell. A regular, relatable holiday romance then brews between them.

‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Becky Reed, the film centers on a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all.