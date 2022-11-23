With Thanksgiving almost here and Christmas around the corner, it’s almost time for folks to return to their beloved holiday classics. For many, this means sitting down for a rewatch of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually, which turns 20 this year. In celebration of the anniversary, ABC is airing a sit down with cast members in a conversation moderated by Diane Sawyer, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.

Those sitting down for the reunion special include Curtis, as well as the film’s stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Olivia Olson, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

“The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special”

In the trailer for the special, Thompson recalls seeing the film for the first time, saying, “Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said, ‘Is that the most psychotic thing we’ve ever been in?’”

Grant responds in the trailer, asking, “Did I say that?”

The special will explore the Love Actually’s behind-the-scenes, as well as examine the film’s legacy today. In the special promo, Grant remembers trying to evade his memorable dancing scene as UK’s Prime Minister.

The last time the crew of Love Actually got together was in 2017, when they reunited for a sequel special in honor of the charitable Red Nose Day. They took the time to check in with each character fifteen years later, with Liam Neeson and Colin Firth making an appearance that time around.

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on November 29. It will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.