Fernando Ufret is a guitarist and singer who’s decided that the best way for him to use his talents is to start a TikTok account where he covers songs as South Park’s Eric Cartman. Rather than ask yourself why he’d commit to this kind of thing, we suggest just listening to him play Linkin Park’s “In The End” for a more straightforward answer.



Ufret has obviously hit on something here and, knowing the potency of what he’s discovered, he’s looking to take full advantage of it. Aside from his Linkin Park tribute, Ufret/Cartman has recorded himself playing (and sprinkling liberal “you guys” ad-libs into) songs like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Otherside,” and Kansas’ “Dust In The Wind.” (It should go without saying that he’s performed Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” too.)



Over on his YouTube page, though, Ufret is a lot more serious. He plays covers without making a cartoon character voice in the process, showing off the fact that he can sing in an actual human voice, which sounds like this:

While both versions of his social media presence complement each other nicely, Ufret seems determined to keep his TikTok a purely Cartman-centric zone. When asked if his South Park covers are really going to make up his whole channel, Ufret responded by filming himself looking into a camera and saying, “Hell yeah, that’s going to be my entire channel, goddammit” in the impersonation.



Good for him, we say. In 2021, a gimmick like this is probably the second best way to catch a break in show biz after, like, inventing a shuffling South Park TikTok dance that manages to go viral.



