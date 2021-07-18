In June, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, saying he had been going through chemotherapy for three months. He didn’t offer very many more details, but he did make it clear that he was moving forward with a positive attitude about his future and was hopeful about his treatment. Recently, Hoppus offered an update on how he’s been doing on a Twitch stream (via The Hollywood Reporter), explaining that his specific diagnosis is “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A,” which means that the cancer has entered multiple parts of his body. Basically, his summary of it is that “the cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood related,” adding, “my blood’s trying to kill me.”

Hoppus said he had an appointment coming up to see if chemotherapy had been working, so there could be a chance he’d have to go back for “at least three more rounds” and there was a chance that it would all work out and they’d say he’d “never have to think about this cancer again,” but he also might have to get a bone marrow transplant. No matter what, though, Hoppus is still confident that he’ll be okay, saying, “we’re beating this cancer, it’s just a matter of time.” All in all, it’s a slightly darker take than his attitude was when he first revealed his diagnosis, but the fact that he’s still trying to have a positive attitude seems like a relatively good sign.

It doesn’t look like Hoppus has given any further updates, with his most recent tweet being about going through chemotherapy last week and generally feeling “like hot garbage.” Actually, that’s not true: His most recent tweet was a response to someone once again discovering the long lost “All The Small Things” video with SpongeBob SquarePants characters, which was created for MTV2's Video Mods series in the early 2000s (it was a cross-promotional thing for video game publishers that has largely been lost to history because the complicated rights involved).