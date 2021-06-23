Mark Hoppus announces cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus Photo : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

Mark Hoppus announced on social media he’s been diagnosed with cancer. The Blink-182 co-frontman wrote, “For the past three months, I’ve bene undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have a cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”



Hoppus is keeping an optimistic outlook, though, writing, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” Hoppus didn’t share any more details of his diagnosis, but we’re joining his optimistic outlook and hoping he’ll beat it soon. He got some kind words of support from BJ Novak, Best Coast, and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth (who offered his sympathies by jokingly asking if he wanted to talk about “hyperspace tracking” in reference to their ongoing inside joke). Travis Barker also shared a picture of him giving Hoppus a kiss on the cheek on his Instagram story, captioned “Love you.”

Though he started chemo a few months ago, Hoppus has still been working on his podcast, After School Radio. He r ecently releasing episodes where he speaks to CHVRCHES, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith , BBC Radio 1 host Dan Carter, and more.

The news of his diagnosis also comes months after producer John Feldmann told RockSound that Blink-182 is working on an album that will sound like the old Blink we love. “The band has definitely been getting in touch with their roots. The songs we have been working on have been super classic blink and I can’t be more excited,” says Feldmann. Barker also confirmed in an Instagram comment back in January that there’s a new album coming this year, though no word yet on when it’s actually arriving.

