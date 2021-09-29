Mark Hoppus is officially cancer-free!



The Blink-182 co-frontman shared a statement on Instagram that reads:

Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?

Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis back in June, writing on social media, “For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have a cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” He’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, specifically “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A.” He explained in July that if his final three rounds of chemotherapy worked, there’d be a chance he’d “never have to think about cancer again.”

Though his cancer diagnosis halted the band’s plans of recording their next album, Hoppus picked up his bass for the first time since his chemotherapy treatments, playing “Not Now” on a Twitch stream in July. “Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed,” he said during the livestream. “This is the first time I’ve picked up my bass in a few months, even.”



He also recently shared a picture on Instagram of his hair growing back white, captioned, “I mean what the shit is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?”



Here’s to having Doc Brown (or George Clooney) back to playing Blink-182 shows again soon.