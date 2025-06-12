Mister Miracle escapes to new animated series

That project won’t fly into theaters until summer 2026, but in the meantime, fans can start to get hyped about super-powered Harry Houdini. “No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived,” the series’ logline reads. “But can he pull off the ultimate trick—and escape death itself?”
It continues:
Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father Darkseid seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation—the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe. As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he’s found with the woman he loves.
Mister Miracle will be the second adult animated series from DC Studios, following James Gunn’s Creature Commandos, which is currently in production for its second season for HBO Max. No word on a Mister Miracle voice cast just yet.
Fans of animation have gotten some other good news from Annecy this week. An animated Doctor Who children’s series is also coming, as well as a new Steven Universe spinoff, a new Adventure Time spinoff, and season 10 of Teen Titans Go!.