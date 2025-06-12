Mister Miracle escapes to new animated series The comic book escape artist comes to TV for the first time.

He can escape any trap, and now, he can even escape his original format. Mister Miracle is officially the latest DC hero to get his own TV show. Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced the news at the Annecy Animation Festival today.

The new series will be run and executive produced by Tom King, who wrote the original Eisner Award-winning comics with Mitch Gerads. King already has some experience with the world of comic-to-screen adaptations. His 2021 limited series Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow is currently being adapted by Ana Nogueira into a feature film starring Milly Alcock.