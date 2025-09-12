My Chemical Romance invented a new language, and fans have already made a Wordle Keposhka is the language of the fictional land of Draag, which the band conjured for their Love Live The Black Parade tour.

My Chemical Romance has never skimped on the details. In 2007, the band toured exclusively as their fictional alter-egos The Black Parade in support of that seminal concept album, which told a grand tale of a dying cancer patient and a fictional, marching band-filled afterlife. 2010’s apocalyptic Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys saw a whole new set of alter-egos and a companion comic series penned by Shaun Simon and frontman Gerard Way to boot. The band was on hiatus from 2013 through 2019, but all those years away didn’t dampen this particular inclination. In fact, they only seem to have made it stronger.

MCR is currently on the road for their Long Live The Black Parade tour, which sees them play the entirety of The Black Parade plus a few cuts from the rest of their catalogue each night. (Check out Paste‘s review of their New Jersey show here.) But this isn’t just any old nostalgia tour. The band could have dusted off those black jackets, but instead, they came up with an entirely new tale about a fictional land called Draag suffering under the influence of a Grand Immortal Dictator. Draag has its own national anthem, fans vote on whether or not to “execute” a group of masked “prisoners” between songs, and, like any good fictional nation, it has its own language. (This is all for a tour mind you—not even a new album.)