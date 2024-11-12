My Chemical Romance to play entire The Black Parade on newly announced tour We'll carry on.

Now, come on, come all to this (extremely un)tragic affair. My Chemical Romance is fucking back, baby! If you’re a current or former emo kid who saw the band’s characteristically cryptic “If you could be anything, what would you be?” message on Instagram yesterday, you might already know that a completely new possibility has just been opened for you. You can now choose to be a witness to the band playing their seminal 2006 album The Black Parade in its entirety, on one of their newly announced 2025 tour stops. Suddenly, this writer isn’t afraid to keep on living or even, perhaps, to walk this world alone. Hallelujah.

Because this is MCR we’re talking about, the tour is naturally coming with its own fleshed-out concept and roster of characters (despite it not, as far as we know, introducing any new material). “It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about “THE CONCRETE AGE”; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG,” the band wrote in their announcement, along with a clip that looks straight out of a high-budget dystopian movie introducing said Dictator to the world. “Long Live Draag,” the message concludes, which, yeah, is a bit on the nose, but this is an album about cancer that’s pivotal song is called “Cancer.” We can forgive them their darlings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xX06JDjJcQ

The band—Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way—last played The Black Parade all the way through at this fall’s When We Were Young emo festival in Las Vegas. Now, a whole new group of fans will get the chance to throw on their black dresses and mix in with the lot at 10 different stops around the country. The band is also bringing along a stacked lineup of openers for each different date, including Death Cab For Cute, Violent Femmes, Pixies, DEVO, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Let’s just hope Ticketmaster doesn’t pull any of its shenanigans this time around.

Tour Dates:

July 11, 2025 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Special Guest: Violent Femmes

July 19, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Special Guest: 100 Gecs

July 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Special Guest: Wallows

August 2, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Special Guest: Garbage

August 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday

August 15, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Special Guest: Alice Cooper

August 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Special Guest: Pixies

August 29, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Special Guest: Devo

September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Special Guest: IDLES

September 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Special Guest: Evanescence