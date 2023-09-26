The fall film season kicks off in earnest during October as horror titles and awards hopefuls hit the multiplex (or your big-screen TV, laptop, etc.). The month’s new offerings include highly anticipated films from greats like David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, and Alexander Payne. Elsewhere, director David Gordon Green attempts to relaunch the Exorcist franchise, and the streamers are coming in hot with new films starring Jamie Foxx, Jodie Foster, and Emily Blunt.

But look for the back half of October to be swallowed whole by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, an OMG surprise release that’s expected to overwhelm theaters and easily become the biggest concert film of all time, surpassing Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. After owning stadiums throughout spring and summer, Taylor Swift figures to own movie theaters in October, even in a month that features films from stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Annette Bening, Chris Evans, and Michael Fassbender.