Six years after the finale of Orphan Black, the Canadian sci-fi mystery that showed off the many sides of Tatiana Maslany, a new clone is emerging from the pod of pink goo for another mystery. Krysten Ritter takes over for Maslany in the first teaser for Orphan Black: Echoes, “a unique copy” of the original series—which is to say, a spin-off series. The series launches in 2024, but AMC is getting all clones aboard the hype train by releasing the first teaser.

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser Trailer | ft. Krysten Ritter | Premieres 2024 on AMC, BBC America & AMC+

Unsurprisingly, there’s not a lot of information about what this show is, what it’s about, and how it connects to the overall Orphan Black universe. Here’s what we do know: Krysten Ritter plays a neuroscientist named Eleanor. A devoted wife and mother, Eleanor is also a workaholic devoted to her research. Yet, as we can see, she’s also having flashbacks to a murder scene and waking up in a pod of pink goo. In addition to Ritter’s Eleanor, ‌Hiroyuki Liao from Barry stars as self-made billionaire named Darros, who runs the Darros Foundation. We imagine that the organization is behind the aforementioned pink goo.

Created by Fear The Walking Dead writer Anna Fishko, Orphan Black: Echoes will see the return of John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original Orphan Black, as director of the sequel series. While it’s unclear what connection this show has to the larger Orphan Black series, Variety reported last year that Echoes is not a reboot. It’s a new story set in the same universe. Does this mean we’ll be treated to a little Maslany? Only time will tell.

Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America in 2024.