Paul Feig’s Spy is one of the high points of the action/comedy spy movie parody genre, and now he might be preparing for his return to that hyper-specific genre—though, evidently, not yet for the long-awaited Spy 2. Instead, Deadline says he’s “eyeing” a yet-untitled spy comedy that is “in very early development” for Paramount with Sebastian Stan and Maria Bakalova attached to star.

The script comes from Welcome To Flatch’s Jenny Bicks, and Deadline says it’s about a “failed double agent who becomes an unlikely success,” which is pretty vague and unhelpful. We would guess Stan is the spy, and maybe Bakalova is some bad guy who he accidentally captures? Then everyone thinks he’s a good double agent but actually he’s not?

Advertisement

Spy was more high-concept than that (Melissa McCarthy had to be the spy and Jason Statham was kind of a dope!) , and we would guess that there must be something clever about this premise of Feig is interested, so just assume that the movie will be more interesting than whatever we’re pitching off the top of our heads.

Stan, of course, plays Bucky Barnes—the Winter Soldier—in the Marvel movies, and he’ll be reprising his role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. He’s also in the middle of a lengthy hot streak, coming off of Pam & Tommy and Fresh and I, Tonya. Bakalova, of course, plays Cosmo—the Spacedog—in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and in addition to starring in Bodies Bodies Bodies, most people first saw her in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. There’s no word on if Cosmo The Spacedog or Bucky Barnes will ever meet up in the MCU, but obviously everyone is just clamoring for it.