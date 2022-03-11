If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re at Club Silencio from Mulholland Drive, now’s your chance.



To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the David Lynch classic, New York City’s Film at Lincoln Center have announced a special screening of the film. The screening will be accompanied by a concert from Rebekah Del Rio, the singer who performed the impassioned, Spanish-language version of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in the film’s iconic scene.



This news is coming from IndieWire. The outlet also shared that the event will be held at the Walter Reade Theater on March 30 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The actual anniversary for Lynch’s film was back on October 21. Last year, Del Rio embarked on a No Hay Banda Tour with the same gist as the Lincoln Center show, where she would perform at theaters around the country after screenings of the film.

In an Instagram post commemorating Mulholland Drive’s anniversary back in October, she wrote:

Today marks the 20th anniversary of my very first film the most wonderful film written and directed by David Lynch and it was 20 years ago when it was released domestically. I’m so honored to have been a part of this beautiful movie and now 20 years later to be able to travel across our stunning nation celebrating this iconic film I’m very grateful that all the theaters have been so gracious to me and have arranged it for me to perform live for you! Every true Lynch fans knows at this point that there’s no true explanation for most of the happenings in his work, and that’s particularly true for Mulholland Dr.

Film at Lincoln Center has been celebrating Lynch’s work throughout its programming for the spring. In addition to this special Mulholland Drive screening, Lincoln Center will also show a new 4K restoration of Lost Highway and host a special screening of Inland Empire, that includes a chat with Melissa Anderson, who wrote a book on the film.