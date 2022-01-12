Sidney Prescott

The role: Sidney Prescott



The actor: Neve Campbell

Last seen: “You just won’t die, will you?” says Sidney’s cousin Jill (Emma Roberts). Sidney Prescott has had a rough go of things. Most of what we learn about her over the course of the franchise—that her mother, Maureen (Lynn McRee), was brutally murdered following an affair, that her boyfriend and his idiot friend framed someone else for the murder, that she has a half-brother, Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), who was the result of rape—all come by way of the Ghostface of the week, and are usually designed to punish her for her past (or her mother’s). The body counts get higher with each Scream film, but from the 1996 original onward, the focus is largely on Sidney—and the curse that condemns everyone around her to death. Sidney has weathered seven killers so far, and the last we see of her is at the end of Scream 4, where she has outlasted the latest Ghostface—her own cousin Jill. Jill’s motive was one of pure jealousy for the clout Sidney was receiving as a survivor, and she worked in tandem with film nerd Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin) to gain infamy. But she ended up getting the shock of her life instead.

Where have they been since? Since Scream 4 was released in 2011, Campbell has oscillated between features and TV with appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, and the role of Leann Harvey on Netflix drama House Of Cards. In 2018 Campbell starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper and the Steve Coogan comedy Hot Air. Following Scream (2022), the Canadian actor returns to the small screen as L.A. Deputy DA Maggie McPherson in The Lincoln Lawyer.

Will they be in the new Scream? As shown in the trailer and Paramount’s synopsis, Sidney returns to weather the latest Ghostface storm, and Campbell will return to play her.