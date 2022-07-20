What happens when an American with no soccer knowledge travels across the pond to get involved with an underdog football club? This time, the answer doesn’t lie with Ted Lasso, but with the new FX docuseries Welcome To Wrexham.

Wrexham A.F.C. is the team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who reportedly purchased the club before they’d ever even met in person. The actors didn’t even have a “direct connection” to the team, they admit in a new trailer for the show, which follows the story of the surprising purchase and the duo’s attempts to turn the team’s chances around.

“In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other,” reads the series’ official synopsis. “From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Welcome to Wrexham Official Trailer | Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds | FX

Another surprising aspect of the trailer is that it’s not very funny at all, despite the involvement of two stars well-known for their clownery. Instead, the pair approach their daunting task with sincerity as they ingratiate themselves to the Welsh town and learn the ins and outs of the beautiful game. “I don’t remember any specific game, I just remember watching with my dad,” McElhenney reflects about his passion for sport. It’s the kind of wholesome content of which Mr. Lasso would surely approve!

Advertisement

Welcome To Wrexham premieres on FX August 24, 2022.