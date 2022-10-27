2016 was a particularly excellent year for animated features. In just those twelve months, we were graced with the infectiously catchy songs of Moana, Disney’s surprise hit Zootopia, the record-breaking anime Your Name, those adorable fish-eyes in Finding Dory, and even a new Ice Age movie. Now, one of those films is finally getting the small screen treatment. Can you guess which? Maybe the beautiful and lush Kubo And The Two Strings?

Nope, it’s ... Sausage Party, the R-rated comedy about groceries having sex from Seth Rogen and co. Which ... sure! It certainly does feel a bit like the natural endpoint of the food show and Rick And Morty-esque sweary animation trends that have dominated our screens the past few years.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2024. Seth Rogen (who co-wrote the original film) will obviously be returning to voice his character, Frank, a hot dog just looking for love. Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will also be re-inhabiting their foodstuffs in the series, joined by newcomers Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever- king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” said Rogen and co-writer Evan Goldberg (per The Hollywood Reporter). “It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

Let’s all just hope they decide to actually pay their animators this time around! Oh, and, definitely no one mention a single word of this quote to Martin Scorsese.