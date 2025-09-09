Dwayne Johnson is a soft-spoken Smashing Machine in new trailer
Dwayne Johnson stars as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, opening on October 3.Courtesy of A24
Benny Safdie’s solo directorial debut, The Smashing Machine, was a smash at the Venice Film Festival, particularly on the very large back of star Dwayne Johnson’s performance. Safdie took home the Silver Lion, the festival’s award for Best Directing, while Johnson, sporting a new trim frame, received the best reviews of his career and, the ultimate arbiter of festival approval, a lengthy standing ovation. But that Johnson couldn’t be more unrecognizable in the new trailer for Smashing Machine. It’s the least The Rock has looked like The Rock on screen since The Scorpion King.