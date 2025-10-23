First look at Dark Winds' fourth season blows into town The new season of Dark Winds hits AMC and AMC+ in February.

Something windy this way comes. Dark Winds is blowing back into town for season four. AMC announced earlier today that the fourth season of Dark Winds will hit AMC and AMC+ on February 14. The new season will pull Lt. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) away from the comfort of the Navajo Nation and into the seedy underbelly of 1970s Los Angeles in search of a missing Navajo girl. Season four is also welcoming new cast members into the investigation, including Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, and, Bosch himself, Titus Welliver.

Along with the announcement, AMC released a short first look at season four, which should prepare viewers for the ominous milieu of LA noir. As always, though, the show is all about character, with Leaphorn narrating the clip, pining for the days when murders weren’t so frequent.