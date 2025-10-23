First look at Dark Winds' fourth season blows into town

The new season of Dark Winds hits AMC and AMC+ in February.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  October 23, 2025 | 7:11pm
Courtesy of AMC+
Something windy this way comes. Dark Winds is blowing back into town for season four. AMC announced earlier today that the fourth season of Dark Winds will hit AMC and AMC+ on February 14. The new season will pull Lt. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) away from the comfort of the Navajo Nation and into the seedy underbelly of 1970s Los Angeles in search of a missing Navajo girl. Season four is also welcoming new cast members into the investigation, including Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, and, Bosch himself, Titus Welliver.

Along with the announcement, AMC released a short first look at season four, which should prepare viewers for the ominous milieu of LA noir. As always, though, the show is all about character, with Leaphorn narrating the clip, pining for the days when murders weren’t so frequent.

We’ve long been fans of Dark Winds, which has brought originality and nuance to a tired genre. “Enter AMC’s Dark Winds,” A.V. Club‘s TV writer Saloni Gajjar wrote in her season three premiere recap. “The neo-Western thriller is pointedly set in the ’70s but also feels contemporary in its tackling of themes like bigotry, classism, and violence against Indigenous people. The show distinguishes itself with a propulsive suspense, grounded protagonists, immersive cinematography, and, crucially, a rare spotlight on Native American voices both on- and off-screen.”

Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels. Hillerman published his final installment of the series in 2006, before his 2008 death. Afterward, his daughter, Anne Hillerman, took up the series and published Spider Woman’s Daughter in 2013. Her most recent entry, Lost Birds, came out in 2024.

Dark Winds returns on February 15 at 9 P.M. EST on AMC and AMC+.

 
