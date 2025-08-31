Snoop Dogg says "my bad" for not knowing how to discuss Lightyear's lesbian kiss with grandkids

Gangsta-rapper-turned-frightened-moviegoer Snoop Dogg offered a quasi-explanation for his critiques of Lightyear‘s lesbian kiss, The Hollywood Reporter discovered. “My bad for not knowing the answers for a [6-year-old],” Snoop wrote on Tuesday in the comments of the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page. “Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old 😳. Teach me how to learn I’m not perfect.”

Last week, Snoop Dogg’s appearance on the ‌It’s Giving Podcast made headlines due to his retelling of the time he was caught like a Snoop Deer in headlights upon taking his grandchildren to see Lightyear in 2022. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” he recalled. “Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

Though Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram comments are the Notes app apology of the 2020s, few noticed that Snoop Dogg had responded to the homophobia allegations stemming from his inability to explain to his grandchildren that sometimes people have two mommies or two daddies. Snoop says he was “just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” who apparently had no questions about where Lightyear fits in the Toy Story timeline. Snoop Dogg must’ve explained that Lightyear is not a sequel to Toy Story, but rather the movie that Andy would have seen in 1995 and was the basis for the in-universe Buzz Lightyear toys. ”

Good thing he didn’t take his grandkids to see Cars, or they might’ve asked why Lightning McQueen has a door if there are no humans in that universe. Still, we hope that Snoop Dogg can overcome his fears and return to the movies again. For the future, if your six-year-old grandchild asks where babies come from, feel free to use the old standby: Ask your mother.