DeAndre Cortez Way, a.k.a. Soulja Boy, was arrested by the LAPD at a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 3, 2025 | 2:54pm
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Soulja Boy arrested for weapons possession in latest legal woe
Editors of Soulja Boy‘s Wikipedia have another addition to the rapper’s extensive “Legal issues” section. Per NBC, the LAPD arrested Soulja Boy (real name: DeAndre Cortez Way) during a traffic stop at 2:30 A.M. Sunday. Despite not providing the press with a cause for the traffic stop, police on the scene claimed a gun was seen in the car. The rapper was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Clearly, this isn’t the way Soulja Boy hoped the day would end, as the Souljaboytellem.com rapper was seen around L.A. all day. TMZ has a video of him welcoming tourists on one of their tour buses, and his Instagram Stories show the rapper greeting fans outside his Los Angeles store, SODMG, and appearing at his birthday celebration. However, as Variety notes, this is the latest in a series of legal woes for the rapper. Earlier this year, a judge ordered him to pay Jane Doe $4 million for sexual battery and abuse.

 
