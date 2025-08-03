Soulja Boy arrested for weapons possession in latest legal woe DeAndre Cortez Way, a.k.a. Soulja Boy, was arrested by the LAPD at a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

Editors of Soulja Boy‘s Wikipedia have another addition to the rapper’s extensive “Legal issues” section. Per NBC, the LAPD arrested Soulja Boy (real name: DeAndre Cortez Way) during a traffic stop at 2:30 A.M. Sunday. Despite not providing the press with a cause for the traffic stop, police on the scene claimed a gun was seen in the car. The rapper was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.