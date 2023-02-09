Steven Levitan declares Reboot completely dead after failing to find new home

There’s an old proverb that says that every person dies two deaths: Once, when they’re canceled by a streaming service , and then again when no other streaming service or network opts to pick them back up. (We’re paraphrasing, here.) And so it was for Hulu’s recently killed-off comedy series Reboot, which won’t be, per series creator Steven Levitan, who broke the news earlier this week on Twitter.

“ Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” the Modern Family creator noted, per Deadline, suggesting that plans to possibly shop the series around to other outlets hadn’t worked out “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together.” (Levitan also dubbed the series an “u nintentional l imited s eries,” and poked a jab at Hulu’s typically lousy interface for finding shows. )

It’s not clear how likely it was that Reboot might find a second home; it’s rare for streaming shows to make that kind of jump, as opposed to network or cable shows that slip into the online space after having previously built up a bit of momentum on traditional TV . The show did have some things going for it, though : Strong critical buzz, a great cast—including Keegan- Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer, and Paul Reiser—and some of the work on a second season already done. That last part, on account of Levitan having already tapped writers to start crafting the show’s second year, before the unexpected kill order came down.

Advertisement

Now fans will just have to guess what would have happened in the second run of the series, about a screenwriter (Bloom) who convinces Hulu to revive an old sitcom, reuniting the show’s cast and crew in the process.