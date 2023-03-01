Kristen Bell is bringing her golden touch back to Netflix. Bell is an undeniable star of the small screen with Veronica Mars and The Good Place (and, perhaps to a lesser extent, her previous Netflix outing The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window). Now, she’s signed on for a new sitcom for the streamer, an as-yet-untitled series from Steve Levitan.

The show, previously titled Shiksa (according to Deadline), follows an “unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi.” It’s “loosely based” on the life of creator Erin Foster, who will serve as executive producer alongside her sister Sara Foster. The Fosters are nepo babies by way of Grammy award-winning musician and producer David Foster. Per Deadline, Erin Foster previously wrote, starred in, and executive produced the FOX pilot Daddy Issues (co-starring Don Johnson) in 2018. Before that, the sisters co-created, executive produced, and starred in the reality show parody Barely Famous on VH1.

“Erin has a ton of bad qualities, but writing is not one of them,” Sara joked on her Instagram page after the series announcement. “This has been 3 years in the making and I’m in awe of how good this show is.”

The new show comes from 20th Television, where the Fosters have a POD deal and Levitan is under an overall deal, per Deadline. (The difference, according to the Writers’ Guild, is that PODs or “production overall deals” are between a studio and a production company, rather than a studio and a writer directly.) Levitan’s previous offering for the studio was the ill-fated Reboot, which aired for one season on Hulu. Deadline reports that this is likely the first 20th Television show to land at Netflix since the company was acquired by Disney, as apparently CEO Bob Iger is interested in “exploring licensing more film and TV content to rivals.” (Just beware of ending up in a Yellowstone s c enario!)