Syfy to keep playing with Chucky for a third season

Chucky, the friendly little doll possessed by the evil spirit of a serial killer, is famously hard to kill. So, naturally, the larger Chucky franchise seems equally unstoppable: Today, Syfy announced that the Chucky spin-off/sequel series it shares with the USA Network has been renewed for a third season of increasingly complex and lore-heavy (though still weirdly approachable) Chucky schemes and Jennifer Tilly shenanigans. There’s also a teaser video in which Chucky calls the fans demanding a third season “assholes” and “morons,” which is rude—but what else should we expect from someone who has been in the body of a killer doll at this point for longer than he was ever a killer human? (Charles Lee Ray was born in 1958, so if we assume Chucky took place in 1988, he spent 30 years as a human and this will be his 35th year as a doll.)

The series will return for its third season this fall, with executive producer Don Mancini noting in a press release that this will help “keep Chucky busy” and that, if the show hadn’t been renewed, he would’ve been “frankly impossible to deal with.” That means Chucky is also rude to the people he works with!

Chucky Season 3 Coming Fall 2023

In other Syfy TV news, the network has also ordered a second season of Reginald The Vampire, the comedy-horror series starring Jacob Batalon from the recent Spider-Man movies. The aforementioned press release says the show’s first season did well in the crucial 18-49 demographic, which is nice, and it also got a teaser trailer. Thankfully, this one does not feature Spider-Man’s friend Ned calling anyone an asshole… though that might actually be kind of fun to see. Reginald The Vampire’s second season doesn’t have a premiere window, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say it will be late this year or early next year.