If you’re looking to stuff the stocking of a film-loving buddy this season or maybe just looking to add a few things to your list, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a gift guide just for movie lovers, film buffs, and people who still rue the day MoviePass went kaput.

We’ve also got other gift guides coming later this week for TV fans, music nerds, gamers, bookworms, and cool kids. So stay tuned, and start shopping.