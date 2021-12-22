The A.V. Club’s list of 2021’s best TV shows was determined by a voting body made up of staffers and contributors, who each submitted a ranked ballot of their top 15 shows of the year. Each of those ballots, ranked from best to still pretty great, can be found below.
Danette Chavez
1. The Underground Railroad
2. Reservation Dogs
3. Dickinson
4. For All Mankind
5. What We Do In The Shadows
6. Hacks
7. Only Murders In The Building
8. Yellowjackets
9. High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Changed America
10. Succession
11. Pose
12. Squid Game
13. Insecure
14. Blindspotting
15. A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saloni Gajjar
1. We Are Lady Parts
2. Maid
3. Mare Of Easttown
4. Succession
5. WandaVision
6. The Baby-Sitters Club
7. Never Have I Ever
8. For All Mankind
9. Superstore
10. Pen15
11. Ted Lasso
12. Sex Education
13. The Great
14. The Other Two
15. Only Murders In The Building
Gwen Ihnat
1. Succession
2. Only Murders In The Building
3. The Other Two
4. The White Lotus
5. LuLaRich
6. Hacks
7. Adventure Time: Distant Lands
8. Woodstock 99
9. Mare of Easttown
10. WandaVision
11. Schmigadoon!
12. Allen V. Farrow
13. Saturday Night Live
14. Shrill
15. The Beatles: Get Back
Baraka Kaseko
1. Succession
2. Mythic Quest
3. Reservation Dogs
4. We Are Lady Parts
5. Ziwe
6. Insecure
7. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
8. What We Do In The Shadows
9. South Side
10. Invincible
11. Love Life
12. Sex Education
13. Hacks
14. Flatbush Misdemeanors
15. Only Murders In The Building
Alex McLevy
1. Succession
2. Mare Of Easttown
3. The Underground Railroad
4. WandaVision
5. Hacks
6. Bluey
7. Never Have I Ever
8. Joe Pera Talks With You
9. The White Lotus
10. Loki
11. Only Murders In The Building
12. Mythic Quest
13. Squid Game
14. Reservation Dogs
15. Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson
Joshua Alston
1. The Underground Railroad
2. What We Do In The Shadows
3. The Other Two
4. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
5. Cruel Summer
6. WandaVision
7. Love Life
8. Succession
9. Exterminate All The Brutes
10. Squid Game
11. Only Murders In The Building
12. Yellowjackets
13. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6
14. LuLaRich
15. Dr. Death
Juan Barquin
1. Evil
2. Girls5Eva
3. Only Murders In The Building
4. The Good Fight
5. The Underground Railroad
6. Chucky
7. What We Do In The Shadows
8. Sonny Boy
9. Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
10. Mythic Quest
11. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
12. The Lady And The Dale
13. Star Wars Visions
14. Succession
15. Lisey’s Story
Ines Bellina
1. The White Lotus
2. Hacks
3. Impeachment: American Crime Story
4. Succession
5. The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
6. Mare Of Easttown
7. Schmigadoon!
8. It’s A Sin
9. Cruel Summer
10. The Handmaid’s Tale
11. Only Murders In The Building
12. Last Chance U: Basketball
13. The Chair
14. Insecure
15. LuLaRich
Jarrod Jones
1. Midnight Mass
2. Reservation Dogs
3. Succession
4. Pretend It’s A City
5. Only Murders In The Building
6. Squid Game
7. Mare Of Easttown
8. The White Lotus
9. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
10. WandaVision
11. Stargirl
12. Superman & Lois
13. Chucky
14. Doom Patrol
15. Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Myles McNutt
1. For All Mankind
2. The Other Two
3. Only Murders In The Building
4. Bo Burnham: Inside
5. Reservation Dogs
6. How To With John Wilson
7. Hacks
8. Starstruck
9. Mare Of Easttown
10. Maid
11. WandaVision
12. Ghosts
13. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
14. Ted Lasso
15. It’s A Sin
Shannon Miller
1. The Underground Railroad
2. Only Murders In The Building
3. Squid Game
4. Succession
5. Starstruck
6. Hacks
7. WandaVision
8. Insecure
9. We Are Lady Parts
10. Pose
11. City Of Ghosts
12. Dickinson
13. Centaurworld
14. The Baby-Sitters Club
15. The Challenge: All Stars
Noel Murray
1. For All Mankind
2. Mare Of Easttown
3. Reservation Dogs
4. Girls5eva
5. Maid
6. Pose
7. The Underground Railroad
8. Hawkeye
9. What We Do In The Shadows
10. We Are Lady Parts
11. The White Lotus
12. Succession
13. The Good Fight
14. Mythic Quest
15. Young Sheldon
Caroline Siede
1. Dickinson
2. The Underground Railroad
3. Reservation Dogs
4. Only Murders In The Building
5. It’s A Sin
6. Mare Of Easttown
7. Pose
8. Squid Game
9. Succession
10. WandaVision
11. Search Party
12. The Other Two
13. Starstruck
14. Rutherford Falls
15. Good Trouble
Eric Thurm
1. What We Do In The Shadows
2. Yellowjackets
3. Only Murders In The Building
4. Ranking Of Kings
5. Megalobox 2: Nomad
6. The Other Two
7. High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Changed America
8. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
9. Kevin Can F**K Himself
10. Lupin
11. Girls5eva
12. Search Party
13. Invincible
14. Doom Patrol
15. Thunderbolt Fantasy
Lisa Weidenfeld
1. The Underground Railroad
2. Hacks
3. Dickinson
4. Love Life
5. We Are Lady Parts
6. Starstruck
7. Feel Good
8. What We Do in the Shadows
9. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
10. Mythic Quest
11. Girls 5eva
12. For All Mankind
13. Lupin
14. Shadow And Bone
15. It’s A Sin
