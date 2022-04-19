The spiritual siblings of those rascally murdering teens from I Know What You Did Last Summer get a high school reunion in the trailer for Now & Then. No, this isn’t an adaptation of Lesli Linka Glatter’s coming of age classic, but rather a spin on It, in which the sins of the past come back to haunt a group of old friends turned old friends.

Shot in both English and Spanish, Now & Then tells the age-old story of a group of friends who commit a hit and run while trying to get their friend to the emergency room. However, now that the halcyon days of man-slaughtering a fellow motorist and leaving the body for someone else to worry about are over, their night of crime becomes blackmail fodder for a mysterious party.

Here’s the trailer:



Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The trailer mostly plays on the plot to It—though, obviously, without the clown. Instead, it focuses on Detective Rosie Perez, who plans on finding the blackmailer before they can ruin their lives. Per the trailer and the title, Now & Then bounces back and forth in time, giving us a complete picture of what happened all those years ago.



Now & Then stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

The first three episodes of Now & Then premiere on Apple TV+ on May 20th.

