Mother Nature doesn't want Trump to hold his inauguration outside The January 20th event will be held indoors due to below-average temperatures.

Bernie Sanders and his gigantic mittens braved the cold at President Biden’s inauguration in 2021, but the many, many Trump allies slated to attend the president-elect’s swearing in on Monday will do nothing of the sort. Due to an Arctic blast projecting dangerously cold temperatures for the Capitol next week, Trump announced today that he will be moving the ceremony indoors. “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” he wrote on Truth Social, conveniently ignoring the fact that his followers descended on the very same building with a different goal in mind four years ago. He continued: “It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

The 47th president will now be sworn in for his second term in the Capitol Rotunda, the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan in 1985. (Per CNN, this Monday will likely also be the coldest inauguration day on record since Reagan’s second term.) Trump will be joined by “various Dignitaries and Guests,” per his Truth Social post, as well as JD Vance, who was not mentioned. Everyone else will be relegated to the Capital One Arena for a livestream of the swearing in, plus the presidential parade, which Trump says he’ll join after the ceremony at the Capitol. The arena will also be open for the president-elect’s MAGA victory rally on Sunday, as well as three inaugural balls Monday night.

Indoors or out, Trump has lined up a lot of talent to perform at his various events. Nelly joined the roster today (via The Independent), which also includes previously announced artists like Carrie Underwood, the Village People, Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. “You know the thing about Donald Trump is that I liked Donald Trump, I did, I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president,” the “Hot In Herre” rapper explicitly stated in 2017. While he seems to have softened his stance a bit (he’s not the only one), Mother Nature is still out there giving Trump grief.