Tupac Shakur’s murder has gone unsolved for nearly thirty years, but it appears a breakthrough has been made in the case. According to ABC News, a search warrant was served on Monday in Henderson, Nevada to investigate a home in connection to the case.

Interestingly, an official told the outlet that the search of the residence “is being considered a success,” despite the fact that investigators don’t think there’s any “direct link” between the “target of the investigation” and the shooting. It’s a bit mysterious what the aims are, then, and charges aren’t expected to be brought any time soon. However, per ABC News, the investigation could lead to an individual who was in the car with the gunman and therefore be charged as an accomplice.

Advertisement

Here’s the stuff that was seized from the residence during this supposedly successful search: articles about Shakur and his death, computers, hard drives, copies of the book Compton Street Legend by Duane Keith Davis, aka Keffe D (reportedly one of the only eyewitnesses to the shooting), and “pictures from the 1990s that apparently show individuals who might have been connected to people directly or indirectly involved in the drive-by shooting,” the official told ABC.

Maybe that’s the kind of stuff one would have if they were connected to the murder (although it’s not clear that investigators think the owner of these items was connected), but it’s also the kind of stuff a person might have if they’re just a true crime and/or hip-hop aficionado. Presumably, it’ll become clear how these items are connected to the case in the coming months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shakur was shot in September 1996 after leaving a boxing match with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. The pair were in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac pulled up and someone inside the Cadillac opened fire. Shakur succumbed to his injuries six days later; he was 25 years old. It has long been speculated that Shakur’s murder was connected to his feud with the Notorious B.I.G., who was killed months later. That murder is also unsolved.