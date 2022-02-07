Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 7. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Angela Black (Spectrum, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Jack and Harry Williams, Angela Black is a psychological thriller centered on the titular character, played by Joanne Froggatt. Angela’s life in London feels like a dream: a lovely suburban house, a job at a dog shelter, two great sons, and a charming husband, Olivier (Michael Huisman). However, beneath the façade, Angela is a victim of domestic violence. Olivier is a controlling brute whose vile behavior she cannot seem to escape. Things change when Angela is approached by private investigator Ed (Samuel Adewunmi), who reveals Olivier’s past secrets to his horrified wife. The entire six-episode first season will be available to binge today on Spectrum.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Below Deck: Reunion (Bravo, 8 p.m.): Bravo’s reality series Below Deck stages a reunion for its cast members after the season nine finale, which aired on January 31. The show follows the lives and relationships of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season. It shows the crew as they deal with their personal issues in order to make their professional careers work. Season nine was set on the yacht My Seanna. Most of the cast members will be in attendance, except Jake Foulger.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage To Legacy (VH1, 9 p.m., series premiere): The special two-part event celebrates Black history and African ancestry. For the first time ever, cast members from Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew will come together to examine the effects of slavery, challenge Black stereotypes, and celebrate Africa’s rich history and culture. MTV News’ Dometi Pongo will host the event.