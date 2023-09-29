6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. The Boys spin- off Gen V kicks off its first semester

Gen V – Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Thursday, 8:01 p.m.: Technically, Gen V is a Friday show, but Prime Video is so excited for you to see The Boys spin- off that the first three episodes dropped a day early. (Even though the premiere changed to Thursday, we decided to keep it in this weekend guide.) This dark, gory YA superhero drama sheds light on the (definitely horrible) student life at a university run by Vought, following the young supes as they compete to join The Seven when they grow up. Gen V’s ensemble includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Philipps, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Shelley Conn. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

2. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson lead Flora And Son

Flora and Son — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Set in Dublin, John Carney’s musical dramedy Flora And Son focuses on a troubled relationship between single mom Flora (Bad Sisters’ Eve Hewson, a.k.a. Bono’s daughter) and her rebellious teen. When she takes up learning guitar with the help of an L.A.-based instructor (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the mother-son duo finally start to bond. The cast includes Jack Reynor, Orén Kinlan, and Kelly Thornton. Carney and Gary Clark composed original music for the film.



3. The Great British Bake Off is back



Official Trailer | The Great British Bake Off | Coming Soon | Channel 4

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Get ready for another round of The Great British Bake Off (or, in the States, The Great British Baking Show). The series returns with its 14th season, as Alison Hammond joins Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, and Noel Fielding. (And they’ve thankfully scrapped theme weeks this time). The famous reality cooking competition will drop new episodes on Netflix a few days after they premiere across the pond. The A.V. Club will recap Bake Off weekly.

4. The New York Times and FX explain How To Fix A Pageant

The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant | Official Teaser | FX

FX, Friday, 10 p.m.: Directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, How To Fix A Pageant unpacks the rigging scandal that rocked Miss USA and its parent company, Miss Universe, right as they came under female ownership for the first time. It features interviews with contestants, coaches, and others involved with the contest over the years as it explores the competition’s scarred legacy.

5. Shark Tank dissects more business ideas in season 15

Shark Tank | Season 15 | Official Trailer

ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.: The Emmy-winning series Shark Tank returns for season 15 with wealthy investors ready to give their money to the businesses with the best pitches. This round’s entrepreneur-judging sharks include the usuals suspects—Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec—with guests like Jason Blum stopping by as well.

6. Meg 2 makes its streaming debut

MEG 2: THE TRENCH - OFFICIAL TRAILER

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: If you missed the seriously fun shark epic Meg 2: The Trench on the big screen this summer, Peacock has you covered. Ben Wheatley’s sci-fi sequel, which stars Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Skyler Samuels, and Page Kennedy, hits the streamer on Friday. Check out The A.V. Club’s review.