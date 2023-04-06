This week, after a year-plus of dedicated hype, Nintendo and Illumination are unleashing The Super Mario Bros. Movie into theaters—the first serious step (alongside the recent opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios, earlier this year) in what’s likely to be a major media push by the beloved video game brand. And while the critical response to the Mario movie has been muted, trending “rotten,” that doesn’t seem to have done much to quiet the enthusiasm of movie-goers desperate to hear Chris Pratt declare, once and for all, that it’s-a-him: The film is currently projected at a $125 million debut, the biggest of 2023 to date.

Which suggests that, after decades of attempts—and a few fascinating failures—the world might finally be ready for Nintendo to take one of the planet’s most beloved collections of intellectual property and start throwing it at the American movie market like they’re barrels in the hands of an angry Kong. Or, to put it another way: You don’t think Hollywood is going to let Nintendo pass up all the potential money of a Zelda movie, do you?

Hence this survey of the Nintendo corpus as a whole, trying to figure out which of the company’s beloved properties are most likely for a cinematic reinvention, now that everybody’s favorite plumber has cleared the way. For your reading convenience/appropriate calibration of hopes, we’ve arranged these picks in order of certainty, ranging from “Will almost certainly happen” to “Not in a million years (but it’d be damn cool if they did).” (Oh, and we’re leaving out Pokémon, the only Nintendo brand that’s ever even come close to being a success at the international box office; take it as read that we’ll be getting a few more of those movies in Mario’s fireball-hurling wake.)