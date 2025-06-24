Xbox gears up for yet another round of layoffs This would be the fourth round of cuts at Microsoft’s gaming platform.

The only thing Microsoft likes more than forcing AI features on Outlook customers is laying people off. Per Bloomberg, the tech giant is gearing up for its fourth round of firings at its Xbox division, with managers reportedly expecting “substantial cuts” to its various teams; however, it’s unclear which will be hit. The news comes about a month after Microsoft announced a 3% reduction in workforce, amounting to 7,000 workers who would lose their jobs. It also arrives less than a year after Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Candy Crush and Call Of Duty makers, Activision Blizzard, in October.