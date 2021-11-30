The end of year is a time for spending precious moments with family, eating delicious home-cooked food, making resolutions… and trying to remember what the hell happened in the world over the past 12 months.

By the time the holidays roll around, it can be a real challenge to recall who was in the news for what and when—but that’s where The A.V. Club’s list of 2021’s top newsmakers comes in.

From Jason Sudeikis to Chrissy Teigen to Lil Nas X to Kathryn Hahn, we’ve compiled a look back at the A-list names who had a huge 2021… for better or for worse.