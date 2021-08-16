Your corpse can lie in close proximity to Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner for eternity (pending a massive earthquake or the sun combusting), all for $2 million. It’s something you’ll get to brag about before you die, but won’t really get to revel in when the time comes. However, you’ll get to slip into the afterlife with the comfort of knowing you’ll be buried near to 2 —also dead— idols.



The space is located at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles—where celebrities including Natalie Wood and Truman Capote are also buried. The space is 2 spots down from Monroe’s, with Hugh Hefner in between them. The granite crypt plot in question was purchased in 1997 by theatrical composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, known for his work as the composer for Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles. Following his death, he ended up buried next to his mother in New Jersey. His remaining family decided to put the crypt back on the market.

“There’s Marilyn Monroe, Hugh Hefner, then Jerry’s,” Herman’s goddaughter Jane Dorian tells the Wall Street Journal. “He’s next to the two sexiest people that were ever alive.”

Playboy publisher Hefner paid $75,000 for the plot to Marilyn’s left and he was laid to rest there in 2017. Marilyn’s right-side neighbor, a producer and Hollywood memorabilia collector by the name of Tom Gregory, put his plot up for sale for $699,000 in 2014, after originally buying it the decade before for $350,000. The real estate market is surprisingly hot at this cemetery, as the space above Monroe’s has also been sold recently. The widow of businessman Richard Poncher, removed her long-deceased husband in 2009 and attempted to resell his plot for $4.6 million, which makes $2 million feel like a bargain.

“It goes back to the adage: location, location, location,” Dorian says.