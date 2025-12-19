Live from New York, tomorrow is Bowen Yang's final SNL
The Saturday Night Live breakout and Wicked star Bowen Yang will make his final Studio 8H appearance as a cast member tomorrow night.(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)
TikTok won’t have Bowen Yang to spark controversies over Moo Deng anymore. After nearly a decade of writing and performing on Saturday Night Live, the show’s resident Iceberg That Sank The Titanic is capsizing his sketch comedy career and leaving the show. Deadline reports that tomorrow, December 20, will be Yang’s final episode, appropriately hosted by the Wickedly talented, one and only Ariana Grande. Yang joins fellow season 50 departures Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Emil Wakim, who said buh-bye over the summer.