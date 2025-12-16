Trump files $10 billion worth of damages against BBC

President Donald Trump has followed through on his threats to sue the BBC. The president’s lawyers filed the suit yesterday in Miami, alleging defamation and violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages; $5 billion for each count.

The BBC maintains that it will defend its position, saying in a statement (per Variety): “As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings.” The broadcaster had previously apologized to Trump after editing one of his speeches in a way that it “regrets” but maintained at the time that there was not the basis for a defamation claim. The issue also saw two high-level executives—BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness—quickly resign after anger from the U.S. president.

The footage in question comes from Trump’s “Stop The Steal” speech, wherein two segments of the speech that were said 50 minutes apart were edited to make it sound as if they were said next to each other to create the composite quote: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.” In 2022, a House committee on January 6 did recommend the Department of Justice prosecute Trump, finding that the then-former president had spread claims of election fraud, provoked the crowd to riot, and failed to act for hours when the supporters stormed the Capitol, ultimately engaging in a “multi-part conspiracy,” according to PBS.