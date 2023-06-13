The typical big-budget blockbuster has a formula that chugs along with a certain familiarity, whether it’s a buddy-cop dramedy, a CGI-overloaded superhero pic or an A-list action thriller. Of course, one viewing is usually enough for most of those projects. Then there are those other types of films, a much rarer breed, that almost seem to require a second look. In these instances, filmmakers give us movies that blow our minds so completely that we can’t comprehend what just happened. Or they deliver films that have confoundingly complex plots, or endings that come so totally out of the blue that a second watch is almost immediately required to stop your head from spinning. The movies that follow practically beg for a second viewing—and that still might not be enough. Here, then, is an alphabetical look at movies that quite simply need to be seen twice.